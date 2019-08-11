Hillsdale Investment Management Increases Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); As Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Rose, Bridger Management Upped Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18933.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 5,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 5,710 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd Cl B (NYSE:TCK) by 64,000 shares to 397,094 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,800 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp Com (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital Management reported 5,662 shares stake. Connors Investor Services Incorporated has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Homrich And Berg has invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Td Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,063 shares. Windward Cap Ca owns 153,445 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd reported 54,847 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.14% or 130,119 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Inc holds 3.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 88,070 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 27,796 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 86,848 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northeast Consultants stated it has 32,357 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 2,238 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,978 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Com has invested 3.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $245.39 million activity. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0.08% stake. Navellier & Associate owns 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,848 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 414,119 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 20,108 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Miller Invest Mngmt LP has invested 6.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.16% or 52,422 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Com reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund holds 0.1% or 8,215 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 522 shares. invested in 0.36% or 27.78M shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 111,771 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 166,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest accumulated 3,000 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company has 183,892 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 0.31% or 1.10 million shares.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 90,800 shares to 480,179 shares, valued at $37.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 454,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).