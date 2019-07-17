Hillsdale Investment Management Increased Its Stake in K12 (LRN) by $496,400; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.95 Million as Shares Declined

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 83,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 39,030 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 112.49% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 14/05/2018 – Wyoming Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in K12; 30/05/2018 – iQ Academy Minnesota to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q REV. $232.9M, EST. $227.0M; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q Rev $232.9M; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $906 MILLION TO $912 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham lnstitute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 24/05/2018 – Arizona Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fuel Education Enables Polk County, Florida Students to Self-Enroll in District Online Courses

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 352,984 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. Newell Joe sold 1,500 shares worth $57,020. Haqq Christopher sold $538,736 worth of stock. 2,000 shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC, worth $39,000 on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 6,344 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 20,240 shares. 19,600 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 43,800 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Td Asset invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,050 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Com reported 193,461 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 37,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 175,000 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 19,115 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 5,817 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Rlty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 91,779 shares. Highland Capital LP invested in 251,247 shares. Qs Investors Llc stated it has 121,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 174,311 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 476,142 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Alps accumulated 12,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Blackrock Inc owns 2.66 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 444,787 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 297,519 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 256,375 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 112,294 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,632 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 57,249 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 111,670 shares to 196,115 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 216,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,615 shares, and cut its stake in Ready Cap Corp Com.