Hillsdale Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Pretium Res (PVG) as Share Price Rose; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Price Declined, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $577,950

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 57,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 321,092 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, up from 263,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 3.41 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 52.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 478,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84M, up from 908,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 2.51M shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 19,100 shares to 7,670 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc Com (NYSE:CAE) by 24,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,780 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

