Hillsdale Investment Management Increased Its Domtar (UFS) Position; Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.68, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 17 funds started new or increased holdings, while 24 sold and trimmed stock positions in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 8.52 million shares, down from 8.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 26.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc acquired 157,930 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 6.89%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 764,080 shares with $37.98 million value, up from 606,150 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 111,204 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 8,275 shares to 150 valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,395 shares and now owns 1,230 shares. Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 15,985 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 129,956 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 19,029 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested 0.02% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Cibc World invested in 0.01% or 48,610 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 110,813 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 42,724 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 334,513 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 24,991 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Llc has 0.49% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 254,650 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.03% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 413,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 53,328 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).

Among 2 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Domtar has $5600 highest and $3900 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 44.64% above currents $32.84 stock price. Domtar had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $332.16 million. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

More important recent ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE:CTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE:CTR) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Reaffirms Name Change and Amended Investment Policy – Business Wire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 2.42% of its portfolio in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc for 2.05 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 201,149 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 194,600 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 77,167 shares.