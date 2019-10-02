Hillsdale Investment Management Increased Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $450,000; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Increased Position by $672,784

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1209.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 8,120 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, up from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 2.09M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 12,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.45 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 6.36 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,863 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $85.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 20,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,583 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Oracle Buys CrowdTwist – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nwq Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.6% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lenox Wealth has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 11,115 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Capital Mgmt Va has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Yhb Inv Advsrs reported 1.46% stake. Sit Invest Assocs reported 0.02% stake. Bragg Advisors Incorporated holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 191,255 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 785,213 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Black Creek Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 4.50 million shares. Confluence Management Lc has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 122,200 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il owns 13,181 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Telos Mgmt has 0.68% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips : Expect Renewed Headwinds On The Independent Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norway sovereign fund to drop oil explorers, keep refiners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.