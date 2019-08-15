Hillsdale Investment Management Holding in Sun Life Finl (SLF) Has Upped by $5.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Oxbow Advisors Increased Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake by $608,880

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 151,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 715,970 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.55M, up from 564,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 227,330 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 54,899 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 47,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 481,430 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Raytheon, NiSource, NVIDIA, Sun Life Financial, American Software, and Care â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2019: TW,CBU,BOH,SLF,SLF.TO – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sun Life Financial (SLF) Tops Q2 EPS by 35c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun Life Financial, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Life boosts dividend, stock buyback; AUM reaches C$1.01T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ready Cap Corp Com by 37,330 shares to 330 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Com by 30,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,925 shares to 104,651 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 109,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,745 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar has 29,974 shares. 36 were reported by Dubuque State Bank And Trust Com. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 6,737 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability owns 66,516 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Company invested in 14,685 shares. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,807 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 997,363 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited holds 0.84% or 166,315 shares. Farmers owns 3,526 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fincl Svcs holds 209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.15 million shares. Bokf Na invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).