Hillsdale Investment Management Holding In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Upped; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $1.49 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 11.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 7,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 871,601 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.56 million, up from 864,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $221.47. About 1.23 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 439,050 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 277,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,350 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com (NYSE:BCE).

