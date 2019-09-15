Hillsdale Investment Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised by $571,900; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Primecap Management Company Has Upped Stake

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 13.59 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $606.26M, up from 13.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in E Trade Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 689,627 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company owns 43,694 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Investment reported 17,204 shares stake. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md invested in 5.44% or 49,478 shares. Orca Lc has 6.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,723 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn owns 544,232 shares or 10.1% of their US portfolio. Meritage Mgmt holds 3.73% or 273,211 shares in its portfolio. Fil invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nomura Inc has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 70,355 are owned by Coastline Tru Com. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 327,739 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 22,224 shares. Shell Asset reported 1.09M shares. The Israel-based Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 20,953 shares to 175,162 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (NYSE:RY) by 181,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,235 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting ETFC Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Etrade Financial (ETFC) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Increased An Energizing 117% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABMD, ETFC, BDX – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.