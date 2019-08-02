Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Position in Shaw Communications Cl B Conv (SJR) as Stock Price Declined; As Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding by $38.81 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 923,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 835,945 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.71M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 3.53 million shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from AstraZeneca Pharma India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 01/05/2018 – AstraZeneca (AZN) Gains on Takeover Chatter; 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA IS CURRENTLY UNDER SEPARATE REGULATORY REVIEW IN US, WITH A DECISION EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv (SJR) by 74.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 155,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 363,893 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 208,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 214,434 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 10,351 shares to 459,572 shares, valued at $54.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (Usd) (NYSE:PHG).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.51 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Com by 30,697 shares to 316,400 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc Com (NYSE:CAE) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,890 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).