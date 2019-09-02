Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Position in Foot Locker (FL) by $486,000; Holder Bartlett & Co Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 40,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 134,645 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.57M, up from 94,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 6230.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 8,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, up from 130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.66M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL)

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,898 shares to 583,875 shares, valued at $60.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,471 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Inc reported 14,806 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.87% or 29,324 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 10,708 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 10,997 shares. 604,780 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bank. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,906 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Homrich And Berg holds 0.13% or 13,318 shares. Hexavest invested in 0.5% or 206,556 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.68% or 1.35M shares. Linscomb Williams has 34,966 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 9,604 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 1,302 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc. Florida-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.22% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Benin Management invested 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 8,275 shares to 150 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 341,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,000 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 52,567 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 160,428 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% or 2,132 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny invested in 22,698 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Quantitative Inv Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 7,100 shares. 24,603 are held by Old National National Bank & Trust In. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 21,140 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Hightower Advisors Limited has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 21,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio.