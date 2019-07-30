Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) by $491,380; Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 888.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,920 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 117,544 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 15.66% or $19.76 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.80M shares traded or 142.24% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 81,940 shares to 327,970 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 15,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,661 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP holds 0.38% or 23,815 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 15,313 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Co has 12,600 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc invested in 8,670 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Comerica National Bank owns 107,243 shares. Strs Ohio owns 4,513 shares. Gru One Trading LP reported 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Brinker Capital holds 0.11% or 37,050 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 188,781 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Lc owns 3,192 shares. London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Natixis owns 51,524 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New York-based Cantillon Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.13% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 3,081 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsr.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 74,059 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $204.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Gp has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). American Registered Inv Advisor Inc stated it has 0.67% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 6,700 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 90,777 shares. Moreover, Parametrica Mngmt Limited has 0.49% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,152 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 44,322 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 96,247 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Telemus Capital Llc has 2,325 shares. Eam Invsts Lc accumulated 13,745 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Inc Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 11,988 shares. Cwm Limited Company holds 29 shares. Signaturefd owns 364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Victory Inc has invested 0.47% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

