Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stake By $759,000; Quad (QUAD) Sentiment Is 0.85

Quad (QUAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 57 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 67 sold and reduced stakes in Quad. The active investment managers in our database now have: 30.24 million shares, up from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Quad in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 34 Increased: 43 New Position: 14.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) stake by 45.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc acquired 11,500 shares as Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 37,000 shares with $2.46M value, up from 25,500 last quarter. Inter Parfums Inc now has $2.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.56. About 28,524 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To Sales $665M; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES ABOUT $620M, EST. $625.8M; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO APPROXIMATE $665 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 20.1% Increase in 2018 First Quarter Sales; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR); 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 60.0 MLN VS EUR 49.7 MLN YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 EPS $1.59; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 Sales $665M

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) stake by 11,200 shares to 33,200 valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA) stake by 17,250 shares and now owns 389,706 shares. Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Share Price Increased 149% – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Keys to Successfully Timing the Markets – October 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Inter Parfums Smells Too Good To Ignore It – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold IPAR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 1.09% less from 16.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 9,196 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability reported 5,774 shares. Stifel holds 226,074 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Llc reported 1,535 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 11,739 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc owns 57,432 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.51% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 11,333 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 0% or 1,484 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 12,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Moreover, First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 89,906 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics to pay nearly $10M to resolve overseas bribery charges – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quad/Graphics paying $10M to settle SEC bribery charges – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere announces layoffs at Illinois, Iowa plants – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 6.68% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 125,723 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group