Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Enbridge (ENB) Stake; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $1.08 Million as Share Price Rose

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 157,109 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 167,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 88,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 525,130 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05M, up from 436,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 891,093 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.06 million shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 27,060 shares in its portfolio. 408,196 were accumulated by Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Paloma Partners reported 20,719 shares. 32,310 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Saybrook Nc accumulated 18,403 shares. Private Tru Company Na holds 62,045 shares. Capital Interest Limited Ca stated it has 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Highlander Capital Management Lc holds 12,857 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh owns 1.12 million shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 26,400 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Invest Assoc Llc has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Greenwich Wealth Ltd has 2,362 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,360 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares to 107,001 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Pipeline Explosion Overshadows Enbridge’s Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retirees: This Passive-Income Stream of $10250/Year Is Real and it Grows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Retirees: Boost Your CPP Payments the Easy Way – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 08, 2019.