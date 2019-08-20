Hillsdale Investment Management Has Trimmed Keycorp (KEY) Holding By $342,900; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Decreased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 174,358 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 4.57 million shares with $243.00 million value, down from 4.74M last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $61.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 9.21M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 97.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 22,860 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 600 shares with $9,000 value, down from 23,460 last quarter. Keycorp now has $16.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.20 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Callahan Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 11,281 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 775,692 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 18,283 were accumulated by Intrust Bank Na. Arete Wealth Limited Com invested in 10,799 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 137,126 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.49% or 300,722 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 140,272 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Randolph Incorporated has invested 1.88% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mufg Americas Corporation owns 210,638 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Services has invested 3.59% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.72% or 2.02M shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 8,751 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $56’s average target is 10.13% above currents $50.85 stock price. TJX Companies had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by CFRA on Thursday, February 28.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) stake by 17,546 shares to 2.88M valued at $222.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 252,968 shares and now owns 3.41M shares. Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 14.47% above currents $16.31 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KEY in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.41 million for 8.49 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Limited Liability Co holds 181,925 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp reported 238,453 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Churchill Corp holds 819,593 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Schneider Mgmt Corp reported 0.55% stake. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 211,944 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 17,308 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 290,727 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 94,477 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And Communication Incorporated. Fagan Assoc holds 60,567 shares. Intact Inv reported 17,000 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 542,629 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 504,914 shares in its portfolio.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) stake by 22,740 shares to 301,185 valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 4,810 shares and now owns 5,290 shares. Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was raised too.