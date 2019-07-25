Hillsdale Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Market Value Declined; Dt Investment Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 2.24M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.47. About 981,429 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Appoints Edward J. Kelly III to Board of Directors; Art Ryan to Retire from Board in April 2019 – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Boston Fed adds banking, real estate execs to board – Boston Business Journal” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BofA ranks last in New England in customer survey – Boston Business Journal” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

