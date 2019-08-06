Hillsdale Investment Management Has Trimmed Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake; Mid Penn Bancorp Has 1.75 Sentiment

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 53.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 46,050 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 40,375 shares with $8.33 million value, down from 86,425 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $31.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $229.98. About 400,263 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.68, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 14 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold their stock positions in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mid Penn Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. MPB’s profit will be $4.91 million for 10.95 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.54% EPS growth.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $215.10 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising installment loans, mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. for 49,637 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 156,841 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.37% invested in the company for 21,502 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.23% in the stock. Wharton Business Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,580 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) stake by 185,700 shares to 525,330 valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 8,230 shares and now owns 8,330 shares. Bausch Health Cos Inc Com was raised too.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $495.51M for 16.11 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 18. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.