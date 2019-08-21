Hillsdale Investment Management Has Trimmed By $378,000 Its Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Stake; Sprott Has Lifted Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Holding By $750,000

Sprott Inc increased Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 30,000 shares as Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM)’s stock rose 4.37%. The Sprott Inc holds 210,000 shares with $5.29M value, up from 180,000 last quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 57,072 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 27,000 shares as Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM)’s stock rose 17.56%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 102,800 shares with $1.45M value, down from 129,800 last quarter. Select Med Hldgs Corp now has $2.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 106,514 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Artisan Partners July AUM edges up 0.1% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q19 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn, California-based fund reported 2.30 million shares. Natixis invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). 49,904 were reported by Qs Ltd Liability Corporation. 58,432 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc. 2.12M are held by Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.04% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 64,926 shares. Aperio Group Lc invested in 29,563 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated reported 13,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco Ny has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 3,819 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 980,557 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.01% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 38,953 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.13% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 15,152 shares.

Sprott Inc decreased Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) stake by 20,000 shares to 160,000 valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) stake by 105,578 shares and now owns 151,834 shares. Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Moreover, Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 45,851 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.23% stake. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Shelton Cap Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 59,205 shares. Voloridge Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 37,977 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.01% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.04% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 41,931 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 16.72M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 75,296 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) stake by 47,000 shares to 292,500 valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) stake by 61,000 shares and now owns 62,100 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Select Medical Corporation Announces Pricing of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Select Medical Corporation Announces Proposal to Commence Offering $500 Million of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Appointment of Daniel Thomas to the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Select Medical has $23 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 27.97% above currents $16.02 stock price. Select Medical had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities. The stock of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets.