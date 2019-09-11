Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cl A LTD Vt Sh (BAM) by $1.18 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered by $3.42 Million Its Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (BAM) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 47,500 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 2.15M shares traded or 57.11% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 23.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il reported 955,971 shares. 1.38 million are owned by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp. Lincoln holds 0.35% or 72,392 shares. 173,387 are owned by Stillwater Capital Limited Liability. Founders Financial Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 46,527 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 2.7% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,557 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bankshares has 249,865 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,925 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Company holds 1.33% or 282,890 shares in its portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters stated it has 1,155 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Services owns 138,723 shares or 9.11% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 10.22M shares or 3.2% of the stock.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares to 92,929 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 57,750 shares to 289,504 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstservice Corp New.

