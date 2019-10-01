Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lowered Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $456,000; Shares Declined; Gemmer Asset Management Cut Its Position in American Telephone & Tele (T) by $869,913 as Shares Rose

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 98.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6,000, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 583,710 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Telephone & Tele (T) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 26,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 27,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $910,000, down from 53,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Telephone & Tele for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 7.07 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.58 million for 16.80 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,700 shares to 3,375 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 6,216 shares to 29,087 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 23,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.