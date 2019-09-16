Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lowered Magna Intl Com (MGA) Position by $4.16 Million; Stock Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered Stake by $23.45 Million as Share Price Declined

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 64,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 164,684 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.95 million, down from 229,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $380.48. About 2.12M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc Com (MGA) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 84,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 134,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68 million, down from 219,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 835,707 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,230 shares to 801,472 shares, valued at $89.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 217,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 38,700 shares to 53,900 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bus Finl Svcs Inc Wis (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.64M for 9.00 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.