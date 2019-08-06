Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lowered Its Haemonetics (HAE) Position as Share Value Rose; Winch Advisory Services Decreased Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $385,120 as Market Valuation Declined

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 77.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 24,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 10.60% or $12.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.58. About 218,036 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 2.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $8.91 million activity.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 7.17 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

