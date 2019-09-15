Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lowered Its American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Position by $522,234 as Stock Declined; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Tegean Capital Management Raised Stake by $835,800 as Share Value Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 419,447 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 19,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 59,200 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 78,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 522,097 shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $90.08 million for 6.19 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

