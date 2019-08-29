Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lifted Its Open Text Com (OTEX) Holding by $1.12 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Harvey Partners Has Lifted Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position by $376,000

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp Com (OTEX) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 96,600 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 67,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 282,284 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 4,062 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 22/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,647 shares. Blair William Il invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). The California-based First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Firsthand Capital Mgmt reported 35,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 305,000 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oaktop Mngmt Ii Lp accumulated 1.38% or 2.59M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 76,915 shares. Rbf Cap Lc holds 60,845 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,667 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 14,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 636,772 shares. New York-based Harvey Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blackrock accumulated 274,070 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 25,790 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 34,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,140 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp Com (NASDAQ:MEOH).