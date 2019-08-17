Hillsdale Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) by $1.83 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position by $786,874

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 5545.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $660.05M market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 89,958 shares traded or 95.47% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 118,233 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 101,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $12,038 activity.

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. And First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement – PR Newswire” published on October 29, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K PEOPLES BANCORP INC For: Jul 23 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 30,575 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 1,713 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 43,978 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 15,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 20,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 27,063 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0.02% or 980,664 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 15,597 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0% or 68,408 shares. 30,584 are held by Invesco. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 7,462 shares. 455,534 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. D E Shaw Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 13,292 shares. Kennedy reported 0.08% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). 524,479 were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,480 shares to 380 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd Cl B (NYSE:TCK) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,094 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 13,114 shares. Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 9,764 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,262 shares. Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.41% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt owns 12,701 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 8,242 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 6,437 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 408,527 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,661 shares. Ghp Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,760 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 19,034 shares. 20,038 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 31,131 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares to 15,493 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 16,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,361 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.