Hillsdale Investment Management Has Increased Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position by $491,380 as Valuation Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $571,662

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65M shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 888.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 6,920 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.8. About 283,878 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Company holds 0.1% or 12,600 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi reported 1.69 million shares stake. Diversified Tru Company invested 0.15% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 0.06% stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 188,781 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 4,513 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 453,298 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Comm Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 679,574 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 300,012 shares. Sandhill Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4.05% or 365,216 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,023 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smithfield invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 403,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Argent Tru Communication invested in 0.05% or 6,408 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.03% or 77,848 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 216,880 shares to 513,615 shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.86 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.