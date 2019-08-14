Hillsdale Investment Management Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $332,905 as Share Price Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose While New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Holding by $852,040

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 66.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,230 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 3,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 5,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 977,119 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.79 million, down from 982,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.98. About 849,649 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 80,300 shares to 112,300 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,790 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Limited Partnership reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 49,373 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Commerce invested in 84,740 shares or 1.59% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 4.14M shares. Albion Fin Group Ut accumulated 11,267 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Papp L Roy And Associates holds 103,859 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Nuance Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 155,486 shares stake. Choate Investment holds 87,339 shares. Violich Capital Management accumulated 114,604 shares. Paw Cap stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monarch Capital Mgmt has 3.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 63,559 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department reported 39,837 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sather Financial Group Inc Inc invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd.Com Inc Adr (NASDAQ:JD) by 145,700 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $32.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 45,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

