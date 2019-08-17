Hillsdale Investment Management Has Decreased Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Position; Casella Waste Systems (CWST)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) stake by 92.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 4,480 shares as Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 380 shares with $49,000 value, down from 4,860 last quarter. Eli Lilly & Co now has $106.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Lilly to co-chair bipartisan MI Future Caucus; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS HERCEPTIN SALES 1.774 BLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 1.74 BLN SFR; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IS REVIEWING GALCANEZUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020592 Company: LILLY

Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 84 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 57 reduced and sold holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 39.36 million shares, up from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Casella Waste Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 44 Increased: 54 New Position: 30.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for 598,428 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 332,442 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 653,326 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 204,625 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $56,479 activity.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 110.83 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 2,799 shares or 0.02% of the stock. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. John G Ullman Assocs invested in 3,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.39% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Clifford Swan Counsel holds 0.04% or 5,520 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 669,956 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 26,356 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc holds 0.42% or 48,308 shares. 1.52M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. S R Schill Associate owns 0.39% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,937 shares. Investec Asset North America holds 135,675 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Ckw Financial Gru stated it has 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 949,193 shares. 88,601 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 20.46% above currents $110.52 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. J.P. Morgan initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Tuesday, March 12. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $140 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 304,000 shares to 343,900 valued at $22.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 8,100 shares and now owns 8,230 shares. Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) was raised too.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 426 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $50,281 on Wednesday, June 5. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 200,000 shares worth $25.35 million on Thursday, February 28.