Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Cae Com (CAE) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Valuation Declined, Matthew 25 Management Has Lowered Its Position by $527,085

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 751,644 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cae Inc Com (CAE) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 339,890 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 356,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cae Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 224,375 shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.44 million for 9.93 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp has 354,687 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 36,500 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com, New York-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 675,058 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 54,639 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Blackrock owns 13.92 million shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 43,700 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership reported 0.57% stake. Franklin Inc invested in 3.11 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.89M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 126,342 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard owns 25.98M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 10 shares stake.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 15,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Results And Narrows 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office REITs: WeWork’s Reckoning – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) CEO Jerry Sweeney on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,990 shares to 4,810 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank owns 14,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0.05% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) or 2.27 million shares. Advsrs Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 13,446 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. 113 are owned by Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Com. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 89,911 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.38 million shares. Moreover, Artisan Prtn LP has 0.05% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 1.12 million shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.14% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Scott Selber has 135,113 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 70,555 shares. Moreover, Nordea Inv Management has 0.05% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Andra Ap accumulated 133,500 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0% or 300 shares.