Hillsdale Investment Management Has Boosted Its Manulife Finl (MFC) Position; Navigators Group (NAVG)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 76 funds increased and started new holdings, while 54 sold and reduced stakes in Navigators Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 21.16 million shares, up from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Navigators Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 35 Increased: 60 New Position: 16.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) stake by 64.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc acquired 566,100 shares as Manulife Finl Corp (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 1.45M shares with $24.57 million value, up from 884,200 last quarter. Manulife Finl Corp now has $32.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 2.32M shares traded or 23.80% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) stake by 10,700 shares to 3,200 valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 198,000 shares and now owns 233,080 shares. Caledonia Mng Corp Plc was reduced too.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P holds 6.28% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. for 723,535 shares. Water Island Capital Llc owns 1.13 million shares or 4.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kellner Capital Llc has 2.14% invested in the company for 44,900 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 86,569 shares.

It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10