Hillsdale Investment Management Has Boosted Calix (CALX) Holding by $329,000; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lifted Position by $622,037

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 128,158 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 117,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 47,000 shares as the company's stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 292,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 245,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 266,222 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 198,000 shares to 233,080 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 25,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paradigm Management has 0.05% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Lyon Street Ltd Liability owns 103,174 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc stated it has 292,500 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.26% or 160,740 shares. 50,750 are owned by Bell Bank & Trust. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Rhumbline Advisers owns 59,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon owns 168,495 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 163,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability Co has 53,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 18,938 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 2.95M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 12,855 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 10,336 shares to 228,308 shares, valued at $19.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 35,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,495 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).