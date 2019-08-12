Hillsdale Investment Management Has Boosted By $14.92 Million Its Bce Com (BCE) Position; TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Had 0 Bulls

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Bce Inc Com (BCE) stake by 125.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc acquired 339,160 shares as Bce Inc Com (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 610,284 shares with $27.15M value, up from 271,124 last quarter. Bce Inc Com now has $41.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 405,045 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 5 analysts covering TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TrueCar had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Craig Hallum. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TRUE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) on Friday, February 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, February 15. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by FBR Capital. See TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Reinitiate

19/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16.5 New Target: $9.5 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $404.84 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.18M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 354,548 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 21,441 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). M&T Commercial Bank holds 15,790 shares. 47,584 are held by Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability owns 17,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 5.87M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). 61,477 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 28,812 shares. Art holds 0.03% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) or 83,130 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com reported 714,210 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM) stake by 25,600 shares to 47,500 valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) stake by 477,270 shares and now owns 1,120 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.