Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position By $11.71 Million; Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Sentiment Is 1.45

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 106 funds increased and started new positions, while 73 sold and reduced positions in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 99.26 million shares, up from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Rexford Industrial Realty Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 61 Increased: 74 New Position: 32.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 29.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 216,880 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 513,615 shares with $27.92 million value, down from 730,495 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $100.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 311,958 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Grs Advisors Llc holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for 253,113 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 2.92 million shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 2.57% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 1.78% in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 804,868 shares.

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 208,508 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 111.87 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.92M for 37.38 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

