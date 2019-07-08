Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $409,920; Share Value Declined; As Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Declined, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Holding by $300,780

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 28.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776,000, down from 17,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 108,910 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 11.28M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 44,963 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,112 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 9,897 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Lc owns 300,330 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 1% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 35,063 shares. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated reported 7,238 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 332,657 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Management Of Virginia Ltd has 0.43% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). State Common Retirement Fund has 81,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.27% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Smith Graham Investment Advisors LP stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Federated Investors Pa reported 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,000 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $27.10M for 23.83 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.36% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity. 2,147 shares valued at $161,646 were sold by Unruh Jess on Friday, February 1.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,720 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 304,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Gru Limited Co stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smith Asset Management Gru Lp holds 95 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability owns 29,960 shares. Colrain Limited Liability holds 3.98% or 79,886 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Fincl has 0.99% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). General American Invsts holds 1.39% or 330,808 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Bank Tru Dept invested in 1.39% or 76,503 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has 145,862 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gagnon Limited Liability owns 16,870 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 0.64% or 50,207 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 173,764 shares in its portfolio. 1,940 were reported by Loeb. Coldstream Cap, a Washington-based fund reported 93,345 shares. Lpl Llc stated it has 1.79M shares. Intrust National Bank Na has invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.84 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.