Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Its Forrester Resh (FORR) Position by $1.38 Million; Comgest Global Investors Sas Increased Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $583,200; Shares Rose

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Forrester Resh Inc (FORR) by 69.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, down from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Forrester Resh Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 34,111 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 14/03/2018 – NRF/Forrester Survey Shows Merging of Physical and Digital Retail; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research: Accounting Standard Change Reduced 1Q Rev by About $2.3M; 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 13/03/2018 – Forrester Research To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forrester Research Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORR); 09/03/2018 Forrester Research Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 Rev $352M-$360M; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 EPS $1.03-EPS $1.10

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $259.3. About 208,441 shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold FORR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 9.99 million shares or 0.66% less from 10.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 5,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 8,720 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). 18,455 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 48 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Fmr Limited Liability invested in 607 shares. Charles Schwab Inc invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Ack Asset Ltd Llc reported 193,400 shares stake. 54,001 are owned by Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 20,350 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.03% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 839,018 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 7,007 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 478,000 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp Com (NYSE:ERF) by 632,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,000 shares, and has risen its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC).

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -362.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,182 activity.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 275,300 shares to 646,600 shares, valued at $127.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 215,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

