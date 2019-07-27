Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased By $11.71 Million Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position; 0 Analysts Covering AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 29.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 216,880 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 513,615 shares with $27.92M value, down from 730,495 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $107.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 595,602 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “Underperform” on Thursday, January 31. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. See AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $53 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $62 Maintain

31/01/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $64 New Target: $56 Downgrade

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable televisionÂ’s brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, National Networks; and International and Other. It has a 7.07 P/E ratio. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 412,508 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy AMC Networks (AMCX) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is AMC Networks (AMCX) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AMC Networks Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,787 are held by Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 11,662 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs invested in 0.11% or 43,878 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,574 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,690 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 464,550 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,665 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). South Dakota Inv Council reported 44,282 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 65,154 shares. First Republic Inc has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 685,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alps Advisors invested in 6,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 50,568 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 69,266 shares.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 11.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 304,000 shares to 343,900 valued at $22.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 4,810 shares and now owns 5,290 shares. Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was raised too.