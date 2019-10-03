Hillsdale Investment Management Cut Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake by $1.11 Million; Savant Capital Lowered Stake in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $516,180

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 824,105 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 20,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 175,162 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, down from 196,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 450,991 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.15 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 19.97 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

