Hillsdale Investment Management Boosted Stake in Logmein (LOGM); Pepsico (PEP) Holder Cadence Bank Na Has Boosted Stake

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 4.84M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 1002.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 5,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, up from 480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 326,551 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 81,940 shares to 327,970 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Com by 30,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,400 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM).

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,653 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.