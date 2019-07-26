Hillsdale Investment Management Boosted Regions Finl New (RF) Holding; Palestra Capital Management Holds Holding in Take (TTWO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 429.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 6.90M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 1.82M shares traded or 16.17% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wesbanco Bank Inc has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Kentucky Retirement Systems has 44,495 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 1.09 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.32% or 2.77M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0.05% or 262,318 shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Company holds 64,300 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 55,838 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 3,013 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.15% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 57,942 are owned by Merian (Uk) Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Advisory Serv Llc invested in 0.01% or 11,700 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 0.05% or 32,617 shares in its portfolio. Patten Incorporated holds 65,745 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,760 shares to 3,690 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 15,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,661 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares to 153,635 shares, valued at $180.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).