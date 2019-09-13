Hillsdale Investment Management Boosted Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cl A LTD Vt Sh (BAM) Stake By $10.25 Million; Perot Systems (PER)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Perot Systems Corp (PER) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 8 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 11 sold and reduced positions in Perot Systems Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 452,581 shares, down from 1.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Perot Systems Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 5.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (BAM) stake by 458.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc acquired 218,000 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (BAM)'s stock rose 2.36%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 265,500 shares with $12.69M value, up from 47,500 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh now has $53.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 231,502 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company has market cap of $83.21 million. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 3.87 P/E ratio.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SandRidge Permian Trust for 79,150 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 3,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 173,300 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 30,467 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 6.68% above currents $53.9 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAM in report on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating.