Hillsdale Investment Management Boosted Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding; Aristotle Capital Management Has Trimmed By $402,984 Its Intuit (INTU) Stake

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) stake by 888.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc acquired 6,220 shares as Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI)’s stock rose 26.90%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 6,920 shares with $550,000 value, up from 700 last quarter. Armstrong World Inds Inc New now has $4.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 342,002 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 26.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 1,544 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 4,386 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 5,930 last quarter. Intuit now has $70.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $270.17. About 765,065 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Toray Industries Inc Adr (TRYIY) stake by 122,133 shares to 451,598 valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Total S A (NYSE:TOT) stake by 29,633 shares and now owns 175,311 shares. Safran Sa Spons Adr (SAFRY) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $245 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 1 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of INTU in report on Monday, February 4 to “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, May 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $26000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 334 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Intl has 3,145 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 693,748 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com holds 7,159 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) stated it has 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 4,517 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Yhb Investment invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Castleark Management Lc owns 93,843 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inv Management stated it has 1,862 shares. 7,604 are owned by Novare Cap Management Limited Liability Company. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 56,069 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,834 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Guardian Limited Partnership reported 1,745 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong World Indus had 16 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AWI in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Tuesday, February 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $83 target. As per Friday, January 4, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 158,400 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity holds 1.59% or 62,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Sei Investments stated it has 59,570 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,559 shares. 3,081 are held by Piedmont Advsrs. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 92,413 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Smithfield reported 1,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 4,513 shares. Riverhead Llc holds 0.01% or 3,192 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 37,252 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,943 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natixis has 0.03% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 51,524 shares.