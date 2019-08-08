Hills Bank & Trust Company Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; VERITAS FARMS (VFRM) Shorts Up By 895.16%

VERITAS FARMS INC (OTCMKTS:VFRM) had an increase of 895.16% in short interest. VFRM’s SI was 61,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 895.16% from 6,200 shares previously. With 589,400 avg volume, 0 days are for VERITAS FARMS INC (OTCMKTS:VFRM)’s short sellers to cover VFRM’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.29% or $0.2392 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5608. About 771,947 shares traded or 390.92% up from the average. Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VFRM) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 61.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hills Bank & Trust Company acquired 3,212 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Hills Bank & Trust Company holds 8,437 shares with $3.22M value, up from 5,225 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $186.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More news for Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VFRM) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Veritas Farms makes infrastructure improvements – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “SanSal Wellness Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” and published on December 14, 2017 is yet another important article.

Veritas Farms, Inc. focuses on producing, marketing, and distributing phytocannabinoid-rich industrial hemp oils and extracts to distributors and retailers. The company has market cap of $189.31 million. The Company’s products include vegan capsules, gummies, tinctures, lotions, salves, vape oils, and oral syringes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms brand; and makes private label products for distributors and retailers.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Sell” rating by Landesbank given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. Seaport Global maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.