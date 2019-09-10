Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Alliant (LNT) Position by $545,153; Timpani Capital Management Upped Amedisys Com (AMED) Position by $1.38 Million; Valuation Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 618,610 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (AMED) by 117.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 11,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 20,817 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 83,925 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares to 874 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.78M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd reported 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Captrust reported 534 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 359 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co reported 2.09 million shares. Parkside Fin Savings Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 219 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 237,800 shares. Regal Limited Liability reported 5,158 shares. 45,927 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 502 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 153,402 shares in its portfolio. 30,279 are held by Pennsylvania Tru Com. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 102,911 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested in 7,659 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 2,658 shares. 20,817 are owned by Timpani Capital Management Lc. Paloma Ptnrs Management Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 8,443 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Sei Invs Com holds 0.05% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 118,568 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,261 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.04% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 885,903 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 97,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 129,939 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 18,739 shares. Blackrock reported 4.19 million shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 3,398 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).