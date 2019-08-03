Hills Bank & Trust Company Cut Alliant (LNT) Holding by $545,153; Stock Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Rose While Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 2,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 69,171 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, down from 71,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.66M shares traded or 117.96% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 985,160 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,465 shares to 16,105 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com owns 157 shares. 8,531 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 16,587 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Citigroup has 163,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 299,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 126,133 shares. 2,591 were accumulated by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 61,796 shares. Hills Bancorp And Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 6,827 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 11,213 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk invested in 143,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,522 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 107,721 shares. Arvest Bankshares Division reported 95,465 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtn Inc reported 1,481 shares stake. Town And Country Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 9,629 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Country Tru Bancshares reported 2,392 shares stake. 14,422 are owned by Legacy Private Tru Communication. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co owns 1,766 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And owns 143,013 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 10,355 are owned by A D Beadell Inv Counsel. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Edge Wealth Lc accumulated 574 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 5,913 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.