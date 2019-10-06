Hills Bank & Trust Company Cut Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $726,261; Stock Price Rose; Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Holder Second Curve Capital Decreased Its Stake by $1.55 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 62.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,880 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, down from 4,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.22 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 46,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 456,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.47M, down from 503,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 266,054 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 33,437 shares stake. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 42 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,560 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.99M shares. Cardinal Mgmt stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 1,847 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa accumulated 2,270 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bell Bancorporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 193,005 were reported by Cibc World Corp. Baxter Bros holds 0.05% or 994 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.17% or 55,721 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,285 shares. Hartford Inv Management Communication owns 24,202 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 6.80 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 45,000 shares to 245,643 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co reported 43,380 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 5,773 shares. Principal invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 56,708 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 10,117 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 700 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,419 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 261,709 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 551,769 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 3.05M shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested in 4,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock.