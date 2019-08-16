Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $966,576; Stock Price Rose; Analog Devices Com (ADI) Position Maintained by Fdx Advisors Inc

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64 million shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 350.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 17,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 22,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $108.45. About 2.08 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Payden Rygel reported 680 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca owns 31,955 shares. Pinnacle Prns Inc accumulated 94,812 shares. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated stated it has 143,882 shares. Family Firm Inc has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Boston Research Mgmt Incorporated has 1.89% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,657 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Tru invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Steinberg Glob Asset Management holds 0.29% or 23,757 shares. Cullinan Assocs owns 1.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 161,349 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Annex Advisory Limited Company holds 0.05% or 3,214 shares. Argent Trust Communication holds 110,040 shares. Essex Financial Svcs has invested 1.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 809 shares. First Natl Tru has invested 0.17% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Scout Invests reported 0.21% stake. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 148,171 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. 11,102 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 2,634 shares stake. Cypress Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 12,802 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 11,885 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gideon Advsr Inc invested 0.77% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Maplelane Ltd holds 1.1% or 375,000 shares. Atria Invests stated it has 22,900 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 4,589 shares to 28,905 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 11,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,942 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU).