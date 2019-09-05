Hills Bank & Trust Company Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Southern Co (Call) (SO) Share Value Rose While Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 352 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $23.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.61. About 431,307 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (Call) (SO) by 35.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 191,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, down from 296,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 69,388 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada" on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq" published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bounce Trade – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.59 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

