Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Alliant (LNT) Stake by $545,153; Shares Rose; Provident Investment Management Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding as Market Value Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 87,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,458 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 90,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $9.25 during the last trading session, reaching $336.26. About 472,000 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 700,659 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.13 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 83,490 shares to 572,088 shares, valued at $29.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, ULTA, BL – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HIBB or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, ULTA, MDGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 0.81% or 35,088 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.08% or 86,486 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 29,690 shares. Regions holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,970 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Walleye Trading holds 5,375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,216 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 905 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 43,367 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 6,296 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 7,134 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 8,700 shares. 424,932 were reported by Bankshares Of America Corp De. 1,453 were reported by Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares to 100,159 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw has 367,790 shares. Glenview Bank Tru Dept holds 0.1% or 5,050 shares. 450,171 are held by Ameriprise Inc. Vanguard Gp holds 29.35 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 220,695 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 126,133 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 5,098 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hillsdale Inv has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Arrow Financial invested in 5,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 44,807 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc stated it has 57,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4,908 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 25,986 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 12,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.