Hills Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $966,576; Share Price Rose; Harvey Investment Co Maintains Holding in Wabtec (WAB)

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares to 100,159 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl National Bank In invested in 0.99% or 181,480 shares. Westpac accumulated 0% or 404,428 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,907 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corp has 42,780 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 67,874 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca accumulated 31,955 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested 25.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability holds 17,364 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.75 million shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 6,926 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Management Ltd owns 1,520 shares. Moreover, Westwood Group has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 8,664 shares. Roberts Glore Il holds 1.19% or 18,308 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 600,183 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 19,472 shares to 72,994 shares, valued at $18.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,346 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hudock Cap Gru holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Knott David M has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 42 shares. 37,047 were reported by Daiwa Securities. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 993 shares. Windward Ca holds 4,054 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id owns 1.56% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 220,743 shares. Horrell Capital Management Incorporated, Arkansas-based fund reported 15 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 119 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cap Guardian Trust Com owns 725,535 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has 0.06% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 647 are owned by Iat Reinsurance Com Ltd.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.