Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $966,576; Share Price Rose; As Cameco (CCJ) Share Value Declined, Old West Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $7.64 Million

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 6.05M shares traded or 234.64% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares to 377,720 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 223,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares to 42,008 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,520 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability invested in 2.33% or 583,875 shares. 465,130 were reported by Personal Cap. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 63,302 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 107,114 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Associated Banc holds 273,616 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 8.28M shares. Btc Cap Inc accumulated 81,897 shares. Schaller holds 0.45% or 5,795 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 5.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.37 million shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt invested in 3.22% or 47,374 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership invested in 66,030 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Spc invested in 26,549 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Inc invested 3.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86 million. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.67 billion for 27.05 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.