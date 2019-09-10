Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA); Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Has Boosted Its Holding by $470,834 as Shares Rose

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 2,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 62,409 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 59,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $190.03. About 150,911 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 1,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 2,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $11.05 during the last trading session, reaching $272.31. About 1.28 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon wins $199M Navy contract to upgrade Phalanx weapons – Washington Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,937 shares to 216,778 shares, valued at $41.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,332 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor has 15,716 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Lc has 4,620 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,403 shares. Zweig holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 57,653 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Parsec Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nebraska-based First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.35% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pittenger Anderson Inc accumulated 0.32% or 22,550 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Tru holds 1,195 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,802 shares. 13,980 were reported by Argent Trust Co. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.04% stake. 12,600 were accumulated by Numerixs Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advisors Dba Holt Prtn LP has 2,100 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 0.29% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.01M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Ems LP stated it has 6.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Robecosam Ag reported 53,290 shares. Temasek (Private) accumulated 2.35% or 1.44 million shares. Prudential Plc reported 231,988 shares. Triple Frond Limited Liability Company reported 271,300 shares. Prudential Fin holds 856,437 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il holds 10.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 339,028 shares. Seven Post Investment Office Ltd Partnership reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Connecticut-based White Elm Cap Limited Liability has invested 5.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). King Wealth has 16,133 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. M Securities holds 0.08% or 1,429 shares. Grimes & Inc holds 0.14% or 7,348 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 11,599 shares to 6,827 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.